Cole Winn Injury: Shut down with arm fatigue
The Rangers placed Winn on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right arm fatigue.
The arm fatigue may have played a part in Winn's poor showing in a 5-2 loss to the Angels on Saturday, when he retired one of the three batters he faced and was charged with two earned runs on two hits. Texas recalled right-hander Gavin Collyer from Triple-A Round Rock to replace Winn in the bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Winn See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?9 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?12 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Winn See More