Cole Winn headshot

Cole Winn Injury: Shut down with arm fatigue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

The Rangers placed Winn on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right arm fatigue.

The arm fatigue may have played a part in Winn's poor showing in a 5-2 loss to the Angels on Saturday, when he retired one of the three batters he faced and was charged with two earned runs on two hits. Texas recalled right-hander Gavin Collyer from Triple-A Round Rock to replace Winn in the bullpen.

Cole Winn
Texas Rangers
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