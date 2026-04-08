Cole Winn News: Notches save Wednesday
Winn earned the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Mariners, allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.
Winn became the third Rangers pitcher to record a save this season as he worked around a leadoff single to cap the shutout victory. Texas' ninth-inning plan has been fluid early this year, as Winn, Jakob Junis, Chris Martin and Robert Garcia are in the mix for closing duties. However, Winn is certainly making his case for the job -- after posting a 1.51 ERA over 41.2 innings last year, the right-hander has delivered 5.1 scoreless frames to open the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Winn See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?5 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?9 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes33 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings49 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Winn See More