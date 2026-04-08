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Cole Winn News: Notches save Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Winn earned the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Mariners, allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Winn became the third Rangers pitcher to record a save this season as he worked around a leadoff single to cap the shutout victory. Texas' ninth-inning plan has been fluid early this year, as Winn, Jakob Junis, Chris Martin and Robert Garcia are in the mix for closing duties. However, Winn is certainly making his case for the job -- after posting a 1.51 ERA over 41.2 innings last year, the right-hander has delivered 5.1 scoreless frames to open the 2026 campaign.

Cole Winn
Texas Rangers
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