Cole Winn News: Opening season at Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Winn to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Winn was one of three candidates for the Opening Day bullpen sent back to the minors Sunday, with lefties Jacob Latz and Walter Pennington also getting optioned to Round Rock. The 25-year-old Winn reached the majors for the first time in 2024, making 13 appearances while posting a 7.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 17.1 innings.