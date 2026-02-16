Cole Winn News: Seemingly healthy for spring
Winn (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session during Monday's full-squad workout, Matthew Postins of SI.com reports.
Winn closed the past season on the injured list after sustaining a right rotator cuff strain, but he seems to have made a full recovery from the issue during the offseason and doesn't look to be under any restrictions in camp. The right-hander is coming off a strong 2025 campaign in which he posted a 1.51 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 41.2 innings out of the bullpen, but a lack of overpowering stuff (10 SwSt%, 21.6 K%) may prevent him from garnering serious consideration for the Rangers' unsettled closer role.
