Cole Winn headshot

Cole Winn News: Tagged with loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 5:47am

Winn (0-1) was credited with the loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, when he allowed three runs on two hits while striking out one over a third of an inning.

Winn entered the ninth inning of a 4-4 game and gave up hits to the first two batters before allowing a run on a fielder's choice. The rest of the damage came after he was removed, as Jalen Beeks surrendered a three-run shot to O'Neil Cruz. Winn is part of the Rangers' late-game crew but has recently hit a rough patch; he's allowed three runs in two of his last four outings. What was a scoreless 7.2 innings to start the season has given way to a 16.20 ERA over 3.1 subsequent frames.

Cole Winn
Texas Rangers
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