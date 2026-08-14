Cole Young News: Back in starting nine

Young (head) will start at second base and bat leadoff Friday against the Astros.

Young made an early exit from Wednesday's game against the Yankees due to dizziness and was left out of Thursday's lineup as well. Now seemingly feeling better, he'll return to his post at second base. The 23-year-old is slashing .275/.326/.300 with two RBI and three runs scored over 43 plate appearances since the beginning of August.