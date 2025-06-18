Cole Young News: Heading to bench Wednesday
Young is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Though he will hit the bench while the Red Sox send star southpaw Garrett Crochet to the mound, the lefty-hitting Young appears to have built up some job security as the Mariners' top second baseman against right-handed pitching. The rookie has slashed .379/.419/.483 with four runs and four RBI over his previous eight starts.
