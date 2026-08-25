Cole Young News: Homers Monday
Young went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-2 win over the Phillies.
Young extended Seattle's lead to 8-2 in the fifth inning with his 16th homer of the year, a 356-foot shot off Zack Wheeler. It's an encouraging sign for Young, who had been struggling mightily at the plate coming into Monday's contest -- he'd gone just 1-for-25 while striking out at a 31 percent rate in his previous seven games. Overall, the 23-year-old Young is slashing .251/.310/.393 through 530 plate appearances this season with 62 runs scored, 57 RBI and three steals.
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