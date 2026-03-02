Cole Young News: Homers Sunday
Young went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.
It had been a tough start to the spring for Young, who'd gone 0-for-8 with six strikeouts in his first four contests before launching a 442-foot homer off lefty Jacob Latz in the first inning Sunday. The 22-year-old Young continues to battle with top prospect Colt Emerson for the Opening Day second base job. Young opened camp as the favorite, though his slow start may have closed the gap. Young appeared in 77 regular-season games as a rookie last year, batting .211 with a .607 OPS, four homers and one stolen base across 257 plate appearances.
