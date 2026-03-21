Cole Young headshot

Cole Young News: Huge day vs. Guardians

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Young went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double, five total RBI and four total runs scored in Friday's 20-8 Cactus League victory over the Cleveland.

Young started the Mariners' offensive outburst with a solo shot off Logan Allen in the second inning before blasting a two-run, 478-foot moonshot off Matt Festa in the sixth. Young has been on a tear this spring, batting .349 (15-for-43) with six homers in his last 13 Cactus League games. The 22-year-old infielder seems to have locked up a spot on Seattle's Opening Day roster, especially with J.P. Crawford's (shoulder) status still up in the air.

Cole Young
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Young See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Young See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
15 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
16 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
50 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
170 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
179 days ago