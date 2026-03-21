Cole Young News: Huge day vs. Guardians
Young went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double, five total RBI and four total runs scored in Friday's 20-8 Cactus League victory over the Cleveland.
Young started the Mariners' offensive outburst with a solo shot off Logan Allen in the second inning before blasting a two-run, 478-foot moonshot off Matt Festa in the sixth. Young has been on a tear this spring, batting .349 (15-for-43) with six homers in his last 13 Cactus League games. The 22-year-old infielder seems to have locked up a spot on Seattle's Opening Day roster, especially with J.P. Crawford's (shoulder) status still up in the air.
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