Cole Young headshot

Cole Young News: Launches three-run shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:24pm

Young went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 extra-innings loss against the Angels.

Young delivered a huge swing, blasting a three-run homer in the fifth inning off Brent Suter to give Seattle the lead. It was the 22-year-old's second home run of the season, and he now has eight RBI through the early stretch. After managing just four long balls and 24 RBI across 257 plate appearances last year, Young's power has been an encouraging development early. The second baseman has been a steady presence at the plate, going 10-for-36 while recording a hit in eight of his first 10 games, showing consistency early in his second season at the major-league level.

Cole Young
Seattle Mariners
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