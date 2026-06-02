Cole Young News: Lifts Seattle to win in 10th inning
Young went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Monday's 3-2 win over the Mets.
Young lifted the Mariners to victory, delivering a walk-off bloop single in the 10th inning. He's riding a five-game hitting streak, going 7-for-18 (.389) with a homer, three RBI, four runs and two walks during the stretch. With steady playing time at the keystone this season, Young is slashing .250/.325/.363 with 15 extra-base hits (four homers), 30 RBI, 26 runs and two stolen bases across 61 appearances.
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