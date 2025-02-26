Cole Young News: Moves past arm issue

Young (arm) will be available off the bench for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Young had been limited in some workouts in the first couple weeks of spring training due to a sore right arm, but he's already appeared in three Cactus League contests, going 2-for-6 with a run scored. He's yet to serve as anything more than a designated hitter in those games, but his ability to play suggests that he's not in any real danger of missing the start of the minor-league season.