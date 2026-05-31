Cole Young News: Opens scoring with homer
Young went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.
Young has hit consistently in recent games, going 9-for-34 (.265) with two doubles and three RBI over his last 10 games. The 22-year-old hasn't shown much power -- his long ball Sunday was his fourth of the year and his first since April 25 against the Cardinals. On the season, he's hitting .244 with a .677 OPS, 29 RBI, 26 runs scored, two stolen bases, 10 doubles and a triple through 60 contests.
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