Cole Young News: Rare breather Wednesday
Young is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Phillies.
It's only the second day off all season for the left-handed-hitting Young, who will grab a seat as the Phillies send southpaw Jesus Luzardo to the bump. Brock Rodden will slot in at second base in Young's stead.
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