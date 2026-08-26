Cole Young headshot

Cole Young News: Rare breather Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Young is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Phillies.

It's only the second day off all season for the left-handed-hitting Young, who will grab a seat as the Phillies send southpaw Jesus Luzardo to the bump. Brock Rodden will slot in at second base in Young's stead.

Cole Young
Seattle Mariners
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