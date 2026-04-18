Cole Young headshot

Cole Young News: Swipes first bag in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Young went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Young came on strong late, driving in two runs, stealing his first base of the season and scoring a run all in the eighth inning. The 22-year-old has now hit safely in three straight games after going hitless in his previous four. On the season, he's slashing .243/.349/.378 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base across 86 plate appearances.

Cole Young
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Young See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Young See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Bennett
14 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
16 days ago