Cole Young News: Swipes first bag in win

Young went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Young came on strong late, driving in two runs, stealing his first base of the season and scoring a run all in the eighth inning. The 22-year-old has now hit safely in three straight games after going hitless in his previous four. On the season, he's slashing .243/.349/.378 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base across 86 plate appearances.