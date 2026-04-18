Cole Young News: Swipes first bag in win
Young went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.
Young came on strong late, driving in two runs, stealing his first base of the season and scoring a run all in the eighth inning. The 22-year-old has now hit safely in three straight games after going hitless in his previous four. On the season, he's slashing .243/.349/.378 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base across 86 plate appearances.
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