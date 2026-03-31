Cole Young News: Three hits Monday
Young went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 2-1 win over the Yankees.
Young opened the scoring Monday with a two-out single off Ryan Weathers in the second inning, tallying his fourth RBI through five games this year. Young has carried over his strong spring training performance into the regular season -- he's now 6-for-18 (including 3-for-6 against left-handed pitching) with a home run as he's settled into an everyday role at second base.
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