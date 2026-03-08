Coleman Crow News: Dismissed from big-league camp
The Brewers optioned Crow to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Crow will likely be in line for a full-time stay in the Nashville rotation in 2026 after he made all but two of his starts last season at Double-A Biloxi, with whom he submitted a 2.51 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 52:8 K:BB in 43 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster over the winter, but he's buried on the organizational starting pitching depth chart and is unlikely to be in store for an extended stay in Milwaukee at any point during the upcoming season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coleman Crow See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag227 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB AssignmentsApril 11, 2024
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & FallersJune 28, 2022
-
Farm Futures
MLB: Notable Assignments for AL ProspectsApril 22, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coleman Crow See More