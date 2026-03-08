Coleman Crow News: Dismissed from big-league camp

The Brewers optioned Crow to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Crow will likely be in line for a full-time stay in the Nashville rotation in 2026 after he made all but two of his starts last season at Double-A Biloxi, with whom he submitted a 2.51 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 52:8 K:BB in 43 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster over the winter, but he's buried on the organizational starting pitching depth chart and is unlikely to be in store for an extended stay in Milwaukee at any point during the upcoming season.