Coleman Crow News: Drawing start Friday
Crow is slated to start Friday's game against the Astros in Houston, Sophia Minnaert of Brewers.tv reports.
Milwaukee recalled Crow from Triple-A Nashville earlier Tuesday as the corresponding move to Logan Henderson landing on the 15-day injured list due to a low back strain. Crow will wind up taking Henderson's spot in the rotation in what will be the former's third start of the season with Milwaukee. The 25-year-old right-hander wasn't able to pick up a win in either of his first two starts, but he pitched effectively in road outings versus the Marlins and Twins, covering a combined 10.1 innings while striking out seven and yielding three runs on seven hits and one walk.
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