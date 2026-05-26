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Coleman Crow News: Drawing start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Crow is slated to start Friday's game against the Astros in Houston, Sophia Minnaert of Brewers.tv reports.

Milwaukee recalled Crow from Triple-A Nashville earlier Tuesday as the corresponding move to Logan Henderson landing on the 15-day injured list due to a low back strain. Crow will wind up taking Henderson's spot in the rotation in what will be the former's third start of the season with Milwaukee. The 25-year-old right-hander wasn't able to pick up a win in either of his first two starts, but he pitched effectively in road outings versus the Marlins and Twins, covering a combined 10.1 innings while striking out seven and yielding three runs on seven hits and one walk.

Coleman Crow
Milwaukee Brewers
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