Coleman Crow News: Goes four innings Friday

Crow didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Astros, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with one strikeout across four innings.

With Logan Henderson (back) placed on the injured list earlier in the week, Crow got the promotion and made his third start of the season for Milwaukee. He wasn't particularly effective against Houston, generating five swinging strikes on 61 pitches while surrendering three extra-base hits, including a solo homer to Cam Smith. Crow has yet to throw more than 77 pitches in any of his three outings and now owns a 3.14 ERA and 8:3 K:BB across 14.1 big-league innings this season.