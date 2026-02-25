Coleman Crow headshot

Coleman Crow News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Crow (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out a batter over a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Athletics in Cactus League play.

The relief appearance marked the spring debut for Crow, who didn't pitch after July 9 last season due to a right flexor strain. The 25-year-old righty was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster over the winter, but he doesn't appear to be a serious candidate to crack the Opening Day roster and is likely to begin the 2026 season in the rotation at Triple-A Nashville.

Coleman Crow
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coleman Crow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coleman Crow See More
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
MLB
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
216 days ago
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 11, 2024
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
June 28, 2022
MLB: Notable Assignments for AL Prospects
MLB
MLB: Notable Assignments for AL Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
April 22, 2022