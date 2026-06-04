Coleman Crow headshot

Coleman Crow News: Making another start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Crow is slated to start Thursday's game against the Giants at American Family Field.

Crow will be awarded a second straight turn through the rotation after he took a no-decision in a four-inning start versus the Astros last Friday following his promotion from Triple-A Nashville. The 25-year-old righty has made three starts thus over three separate stints with Milwaukee, pitching to a 3.14 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB in 14.1 innings.

Coleman Crow
Milwaukee Brewers
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