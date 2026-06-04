Coleman Crow News: Making another start Thursday

Crow is slated to start Thursday's game against the Giants at American Family Field.

Crow will be awarded a second straight turn through the rotation after he took a no-decision in a four-inning start versus the Astros last Friday following his promotion from Triple-A Nashville. The 25-year-old righty has made three starts thus over three separate stints with Milwaukee, pitching to a 3.14 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB in 14.1 innings.