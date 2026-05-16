Coleman Crow News: Optioned to Nashville

The Brewers optioned Crow to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

The Brewers won't need Crow's services beyond the spot start he made Friday, so they'll send him back to the minors in favor of Peter Strzelecki, who will provide extra bullpen depth. There's still a strong chance Crow will be promoted for future starts, however, as he owns a 2.61 ERA and 0.77 WHIP in 10.1 innings through two starts in the majors.