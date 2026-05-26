Coleman Crow News: Recalled, could start Wednesday

The Brewers recalled Crow from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Milwaukee had optioned Crow to Nashville a week and a half ago, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club in fewer than 15 days after the Brewers placed Logan Henderson (back) on the injured list in a corresponding move. Since he had been on the same pitching schedule as Henderson, Crow is a logical choice to take over Henderson's turn in the rotation when it comes up again in Wednesday's series finale versus the Cardinals. Crow has previously made a pair of starts for Milwaukee this season, posting a 2.61 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB across 10.1 innings between the two outings.