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Coleman Crow News: Recalled to start Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

The Brewers recalled Crow from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Crow will be the starting pitcher in Friday's series opener in Minnesota. The rookie right-hander held his own in a spot start earlier this season, logging 5.1 innings while yielding two runs. It could be just another spot start for Crow, who has posted a 4.70 ERA and 34:13 K:BB over 30.2 innings this season with Nashville.

Coleman Crow
Milwaukee Brewers
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