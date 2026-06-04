Coleman Crow News: Season-worst start in first loss

Crow (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Giants, allowing six runs on nine hits and nine walks in 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

Crow labored Thursday in what was his shortest outing of the year, giving up a trio of runs in the first and third innings. The nine hits and six runs allowed were both season-worst marks as well. Crow has an uninspiring 5.94 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB across 16.2 frames, and the expectation is that Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) will take his place in Milwaukee's rotation once healthy.