Coleman Crow News: Sent down to Nashville

The Brewers optioned Crow to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Crow fared well in his MLB debut against the Marlins on Friday, giving up two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings. However, Kyle Harrison is expected to rejoin the Brewers' rotation next week, leaving no room for Crow. He'll now head back to Nashville and continue to work as organizational depth, but his strong first impression with the big club makes him a candidate to make additional spot starts later in the year.