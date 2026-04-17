Coleman Crow News: Solid in debut

Crow did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Marlins, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Crow allowed runs in the fourth and sixth innings before departing with a lead, throwing an impressive 55 of 77 pitches for strikes in his major-league debut. While it was likely just a spot start for the 25-year-old with Kyle Harrison (knee/wrist) on track to return next week, he certainly made a case to remain in the mix if another need arises in the Brewers' rotation.