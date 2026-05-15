Coleman Crow News: Takes no-decision Friday

Crow didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Twins, allowing one earned run on three hits and zero walks while striking out three batters across five-plus innings.

Crow excelled at limiting traffic against Minnesota, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning. The lone blemish against him came after he gave up back-to-back singles to begin the sixth frame, enabling Brooks Lee to drive in a run while grounding into a double play. Crow now boasts a 2.61 ERA and 0.77 WHIP two starts into his MLB career, and although his outing Friday was likely just another spot start, he's done well enough in a Brewers uniform to remain in consideration for more starts in the future.