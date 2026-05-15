Coleman Crow headshot

Coleman Crow News: Takes no-decision Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Crow didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Twins, allowing one earned run on three hits and zero walks while striking out three batters across five-plus innings.

Crow excelled at limiting traffic against Minnesota, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning. The lone blemish against him came after he gave up back-to-back singles to begin the sixth frame, enabling Brooks Lee to drive in a run while grounding into a double play. Crow now boasts a 2.61 ERA and 0.77 WHIP two starts into his MLB career, and although his outing Friday was likely just another spot start, he's done well enough in a Brewers uniform to remain in consideration for more starts in the future.

Coleman Crow
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coleman Crow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coleman Crow See More
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
MLB
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
295 days ago
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 11, 2024
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
June 28, 2022
MLB: Notable Assignments for AL Prospects
MLB
MLB: Notable Assignments for AL Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
April 22, 2022