Colin Holderman Injury: Hits IL with sprained knee

The Pirates placed Holderman on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right knee sprain, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh recalled right-hander Chase Shugart from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace Holderman in the bullpen. After the Pirates surprisingly optioned David Bednar to Triple-A on Tuesday, Holderman looked like a candidate to factor into the mix for saves, but his knee injury likely leaves Dennis Santana as the top choice for any closing situations that emerge in the short term. Holderman had struggled through his first five appearances before getting injured, yielding five earned runs on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings.