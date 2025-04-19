Colin Holderman Injury: Making rehab outing Saturday

Holderman (knee) will start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Holderman was placed on the 15-day injured list April 6 due to a right knee sprain. He was able to progress enough in his recovery to throw live batting practice, and he'll take the next step in his program by embarking on a rehab assignment. Holderman posted a 9.64 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across 4.2 innings before going on the IL.