Colin Holderman Injury: Removed with wrist injury

Holderman was removed from Saturday's 6-1 win over the Padres due to right wrist inflammation, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports. He was credited with a hold while hitting a batter and retiring the other two hitters he faced.

Holderman was removed with two outs in the seventh inning after throwing a wild pitch. He was allowed a few warmup pitches before Guardians manager Stephen Vogt decided to lift him from the game. Vogt classified Holderman's injury as a day-to-day concern following Saturday's contest, but the right-hander will likely be evaluated further before he Guardians decide if he'll require a stint on the injured list. Holderman, who was shut down for six weeks last season due to a similar injury, has been a bright spot in the bullpen in 2026. He holds a 2.39 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB over 49 innings and has collected six wins, one save and 10 holds across 49 appearances.