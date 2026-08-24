Colin Holderman headshot

Colin Holderman News: Overcomes wrist issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 12:56pm

Holderman (wrist) struck out three batters and allowed two hits and two walks over two scoreless innings between his last two relief appearances Friday in Colorado and Monday in Anaheim.

Holderman was lifted early during a Aug. 15 relief outing versus Padres due to right wrist inflammation, but he was available to pitch a few days later. He looked particularly sharp in Monday's 4-2 win over the Angels, collecting his 11th hold of the season while striking out three of the four batters he faced. The right-hander owns a 2.29 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 49 strikeouts and one save over 51 innings this season.

Colin Holderman
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Holderman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Holderman See More
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 1
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 1
Author Image
Erik Halterman
23 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Preview
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Preview
Author Image
Erik Halterman
40 days ago