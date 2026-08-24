Colin Holderman News: Overcomes wrist issue

Holderman (wrist) struck out three batters and allowed two hits and two walks over two scoreless innings between his last two relief appearances Friday in Colorado and Monday in Anaheim.

Holderman was lifted early during a Aug. 15 relief outing versus Padres due to right wrist inflammation, but he was available to pitch a few days later. He looked particularly sharp in Monday's 4-2 win over the Angels, collecting his 11th hold of the season while striking out three of the four batters he faced. The right-hander owns a 2.29 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 49 strikeouts and one save over 51 innings this season.