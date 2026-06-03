Colin Holderman News: Picks up fourth win
Holderman (4-1) got the win after pitching a scoreless inning while striking out two in a 9-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.
Holderman entered in the bottom of the fifth, striking out both Amed Rosario and Jazz Chisholm, and kept Cleveland's 5-4 lead intact. Coming off one of his worst appearances of the season, allowing two earned runs to Boston in just one-third of an inning, Holderman bounced back in a big way. The 30-year-old commands a 2.05 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and a 25:6 K:BB through 22 innings in his first season with Cleveland.
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