Colin Poche News: Inks minors deal with Tigers

Poche signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Poche gave up 13 earned runs in just 9.1 major-league innings last season between the Nationals and Mets. He had signed a deal in January to spend the 2026 campaign in the Mexican League but will now pursue an opportunity to remain stateside. The 32-year-old southpaw owns a career 4.01 ERA in the majors and is just three years removed from putting up a 2.23 ERA with the Rays, so he could earn a spot in Detroit's bullpen if he returns to his previous form.