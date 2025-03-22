Colin Poche News: Joins active roster

The Nationals selected Poche's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

Poche has given up four earned runs in just 4.2 innings during Grapefruit League play, but the Nationals will add him to their big-league bullpen anyway -- likely based on the 3.27 ERA and 1.13 WHIP he owns over the past three seasons. He'll likely start in a middle relief role but could work his way into high-leverage opportunities given the overall lack of experience in Washington's bullpen.