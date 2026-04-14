Colin Rea News: Bulk role likely awaits Tuesday

Rea is no longer scheduled to start Tuesday's game in Philadelphia but appears likely to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Riley Martin.

Chicago had initially listed Rea as its starter for Tuesday, but the Cubs will instead have the lefty Martin take the hill to begin the game since the Phillies typically have two left-handed hitters (Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper) within the top three spots of the lineup. Martin is unlikely to work more than an inning or two before giving way to Rea, who is coming off a strong start at Tampa Bay last Wednesday in which he held the Rays to one run on two hits and two walks in five innings. Though Matthew Boyd (biceps) appears to be tracking toward a return from the injured list early next week, the Cubs should still have one more opening in the rotation for either Rea or Javier Assad. Rea is the presumptive frontrunner for that spot after Assad was blasted for nine earned runs over 4.1 innings in the Cubs' 13-7 loss in Monday's series opener.