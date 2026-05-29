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Colin Rea News: Clinches fifth win of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Rea (5-3) earned the win Thursday against the Pirates after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out five and also hit a batter.

Rea allowed a solo homer to Bryan Reynolds and an RBI double to Tyler Callihan before departing the game in the sixth, but he was excellent in the opening five frames. Rea has been a mixed bag so far, but considering he's had to step into the rotation due to the number of injuries affecting the Cubs' pitching staff, he's been serviceable. He posted a 4.78 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP across six starts and 32 innings in May and is slated to make his next start next week at home against the Athletics.

Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs
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