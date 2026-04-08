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Colin Rea News: Entering rotation Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Rea is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rays at Tropicana Field.

After making his first two appearances of 2026 out of the bullpen, Rea will move into the rotation spot vacated by Cade Horton (elbow), who is slated to undergo season-ending surgery in the near future. Rea came on in relief of the injured Horton in the latter's final start Friday against the Guardians, striking out four while allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk across 3.1 innings. The right-hander tossed 57 pitches in that appearance and may have a slight restriction with his workload Wednesday as he gets himself stretched back out.

Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs
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