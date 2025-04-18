Colin Rea News: Fans five in no-decision

Rea didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 13-11 win over the Diamondbacks, giving up one run on five hits while striking out five batters across 4.2 innings.

At 4.2 innings, Friday marks Rea's longest outing of the season as he continues to re-adjust to life as a starter after opening the year in the bullpen. He carried a shutout into the fifth inning but was pulled shortly after allowing an RBI single to Corbin Carroll -- well before the Diamondbacks' bats erupted for 10 runs in the eighth. With Javier Assad (oblique) nearing a return from the IL, it's unclear if Rea will get another chance to start or return to the bullpen, but his place in the rotation is due to pitch again next Friday against the Phillies.