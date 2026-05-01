Colin Rea News: Fans six in fourth win
Rea (4-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Diamondbacks. He struck out six without walking a batter.
The veteran right-hander needed an inefficient 102 pitches (71 strikes) to record 16 outs, but Rea did enough to snag his fourth win in five turns through the rotation since replacing Cade Horton (elbow). Rea will take a 4.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB through 32.2 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Reds.
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