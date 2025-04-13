Colin Rea News: Fills in admirably against Dodgers

Rea took a no-decision Sunday against the Dodgers. He struck out five over 3.2 innings while allowing a run on four hits and one walk.

After not pitching since April 7, Rea was tasked with filling in for Justin Steele (elbow) against the mighty Dodgers. Rea impressed over this 68-pitch outing, throwing 42 strikes and generating nine whiffs. The 34-year-old has pitched to a 1.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB across nine innings and should continue to hold a rotation spot as Steele is slated to miss the rest of 2025. Rea currently lines up to make his next start against Arizona at home next weekend.