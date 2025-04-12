Colin Rea News: Likely to start Sunday

Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters Saturday that Rea is "likely" to start in Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Rea served in the Brewers' rotation for the past two seasons, but after signing with the Cubs in January he earned the spot on the 26-man roster as a long reliever. However, with Justin Steele (elbow) joining Javier Assad (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, the Cubs are turning to Rea to make some starts to give the starting rotation the five-day break it needs. Rea appeared in 32 regular-season games (27 starts) for the Brewers in 2024, posting a 12-6 record with a 4.29 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 135:43 K:BB across 167.2 innings.