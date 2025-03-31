Fantasy Baseball
Colin Rea

Colin Rea News: Logs three-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Rea earned a save against the Athletics on Monday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he gave up four hits and struck out one batter.

Rea had a 16-3 cushion when he entered in the seventh inning, so he didn't experience much pressure. Still, the veteran righty looked good on the mound, yielding just four singles over four scoreless frames. Rea lost out to Monday's starter Ben Brown for a season-opening spot in Chicago's rotation, and he doesn't figure to see many more save chances since he'll likely work mostly in middle and long relief.

Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs
