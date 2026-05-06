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Colin Rea News: No-decision against Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 8:36pm

Rea did not factor into Wednesday's decision against the Reds. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings.

Rea gave up an unearned run in the first after an Elly De La Cruz groundout that brought TJ Friedl home. Rea kept the Reds off the board over the next three frames before yielding a solo long ball to Matt McLain, but Rea was still in line for the win until Cincinnati scored four runs in the ninth inning to take a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the frame, though the Cubs were able to rally for the extra-inning victory. Rea has given up two earned runs or less in six of eight starts this season and sits at a 4.03 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB across 38 innings. He's slated to face Atlanta on the road next week.

Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs
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