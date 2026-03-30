Colin Rea News: Picks up save Monday
Rea allowed two runs on four hits across three innings of relief and earned the save in Monday's 7-2 win over the Angels. He struck out four.
New Chicago starter Edward Cabrera tossed six scoreless innings in his team debut, and with the Cubs up 6-0 at that point, they let Rea close things out to save other arms in the bullpen. The veteran righty allowed a two-run home run to Yoan Moncada in the seventh inning, but then tossed blanks in the eighth and ninth. Rea has never had more than one save in a season during his MLB career, and he's unlikely to have too many more in 2026 from his long-relief role.
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