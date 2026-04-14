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Colin Rea News: Picks up win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Rea (2-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks with five strikeouts across six innings.

Riley Martin served as the opener for the Cubs in this one, firing a hitless and scoreless first inning on six pitches before Rea took over on the mound in the bottom of the second. Rea doesn't have overpowering stuff but was able to keep the Philly offense off balance with his seven-pitch mix across 87 total pitches. Once Matthew Bioyd (biceps) returns, perhaps as early as next Monday, Rea projects to remain in the rotation for the Cubs over Javier Assad after Assad was blasted for nine runs on 11 hits over 4.1 innings in Monday's loss to the Phillies. Rea has a 3.63 ERA and 15:3 K:BB across 17.1 innings and is in line to start Sunday at home against the Mets.

Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs
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