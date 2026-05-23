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Colin Rea News: Pitches well but gets no support

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Rea (4-3) took the loss against Houston on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over seven innings.

The damage against Rea came almost entirely off the bat of Christian Walker, who hit a pair of homers to account for all three of the Astros' runs. In fact, Walker had three of the four hits Rea allowed. Otherwise, the righty hurler was pretty effective, completing seven innings for the first time this season and registering his third quality start. This was a solid bounce-back for Rea after he gave up nine runs over nine innings across his previous two starts, though Chicago provided him with no runs of support Saturday, resulting in the loss. He's lined up to make his next start on the road in Pittsburgh.

Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs
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