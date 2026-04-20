Colin Rea News: Solid showing in third win
Rea (3-0) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings against Philadelphia. He struck out five.
Rea continued his strong stretch, quieting the Philadelphia bats and pitching into the seventh inning for the first time this season en route to his third consecutive win. Having been used as both a starter and multi-inning reliever through five outings, the veteran right-hander has posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and a 20:5 K:BB across 24 innings. Even with Matthew Boyd (biceps) slated to return from the injured list this week, Rea's performance should keep him in the rotation moving forward.
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