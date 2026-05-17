Colin Rea News: Tagged for four runs Sunday
Rea did not factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.2 innings.
Rea struggled to work efficiently through the outing, throwing just 46 of his 83 pitches for strikes while allowing consistent traffic on the bases. The veteran right-hander has now surrendered four or more runs in three of his last five starts and has failed to complete six innings in any of those outings. Rea will take his 4.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB across 47 innings into his next scheduled start, facing Houston at home.
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